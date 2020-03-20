Topeka teen found guilty in 2019 drive-by killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of a teen involved in a 2019 drive-by shooting.

Zachary J. McFall is accused of killing Joaquin McKinney.

On July 25, officers were called to Southeast 37th & Adams on a report of a drive-by shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found McKinney unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car that crashed, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation led to the arrest of an adult and two teens, one of which was McFall. Kagay said he was prosecuted as an adult.

A Shawnee County jury found McFall guilty of first-degree murder, with premeditation, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and an alternative charge of first-degree murder, committed during an inherently dangerous felony.

Sentencing has been set for May 27. McFall will remain in custody with no bond until that date.