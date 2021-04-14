Topeka teen in Scouts BSA recognized for Eagle Scout project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One of the first females in Scouts BSA was recognized for her Eagle Scout project.

Camryn Clark, a sophomore at Washburn Rural High School, made a flag retirement box. The community will now be able to put their worn-out flags in the box at the high school. That way, the flags will get properly retired.

“I thought since there are not a lot of public flag retirement boxes around town that it would be a good idea to have one so the public knows it’s there,” Clark said.

The theme of Clark’s project is flag etiquette. This means honoring the United States flag in a way that is respectful to the country. She decided on this theme because of her involvement with Scouts BSA and her school’s JROTC program.

Flags are retired when they are no longer fit for display. Flag etiquette includes retiring a flag properly by burning it.