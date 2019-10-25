Topeka teen to be tried as adult, faces 5 felony charges in August shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka teenager will be charged as an adult in an August shooting.

On August 31 at around 4:00 a.m., Topeka Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 2500 block of SW Hillcrest Road.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Reyna Soto suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she recovered.

Diante Clements, 17, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay announced on Friday that his office will try Clements as an adult in the shooting.

Clements faces five felony charges related to the shooting: attempted first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle resulting in great bodily harm, criminal possession of a firearm, eluding police, and interference with law enforcement.

He will be seen at his first appearance on Monday.