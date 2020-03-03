Topeka teens hold fundraiser for crash victim’s pregnant wife

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Andandos Truckin’ group is more than just car enthusiasts.

“We’re not just about burnouts, we’re not just about racing, we want to help the community,” said Joseluis Robles Solis.

These teenagers have really big hearts. Their friend and cousin lost her husband and the father of her unborn baby, Cervando Flores, in a crash on Sunday.

Flores was headed to a construction job Sunday morning when a driver headed in the wrong direction hit the van he was in on I-70. Now they want to help the family he leaves behind.

“I actually get to help people out, and make someone happy in such a tough time,” said Christopher Bailon.

To raise money, they’re doing what they do best: working on cars. On March 14, they will have a car wash at Advance Auto Parts at 1621 S Kansas Ave. from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There isn’t a set price, they’re just asking for donations.

They’re just 16 and 17 years old, but have organized this all on their own and they need your help.

“We need rags, if anyone would like to let us borrow a pressure washer that would be nice too, if not we’ll figure something out,” said Robles Solis. “We’d also really appreciate volunteers. It would be a great gesture.”