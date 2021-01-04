Topeka therapist explains how to stick to New Year’s resolutions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Getting organized, losing weight or making more money are all common New Year’s resolutions, but creating a goal and sticking to it for the whole year is sometimes easier said than done.

Rochelle Walsh, a therapist in Topeka, said only eight percent of people actually stick with their resolutions. If you want to fit into that statistic, she said it’s important to have a plan in order to be successful.

“Plan not only the payoff or reward or why we actually want to achieve that, but we have to plan the process,” said Walsh.

Walsh said you also have to prepare for the latter, because there most likely will be setbacks. Keeping up the motivation and sticking to your goal is key. Having someone else that can hold you accountable is another easy way to stay focused.

“Saying your goals out loud, writing them down and telling other people you’ve set it,” said Walsh. Our action tends to go up and we tend to keep promises to other people. Even more so than when we keep them to ourselves. So if we have accountability it’s huge. And another thing would be having a why that’s bigger than ourselves.”

Walsh said setting smaller goals that reach towards a big overall goal will also help keep people on track. In the end it means the reward will be worth it.