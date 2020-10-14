Topeka thrift store looking for Christmas trees, decorations to help kids in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Giving Tree, a new thrift store in Topeka, is looking for people to donate old Christmas trees, ornaments and decorations. The non-profit plans to sell pre-decorated Christmas trees to buy gifts for kids in need.

The Giving Tree is located at 3343 SW Topeka Boulevard and opened on September 1. Executive Director Lyndsey Adams said they plan to donate all profits each quarter to a different charity.

However, the sales of these pre-decorated Christmas trees will go directly towards buying Christmas presents for kids. She said they are looking for trees of all shapes and sizes.

“Go through those closets, go through the basement and donate what you don’t think you’re going to use this year,” Adams said. “Or you can come trade it out, donate it and then plan to come back on November 10th and buy a new pre-decorated tree and other decorations from us.”

Adams said they are still accepting Christmas ornaments and decorations, but currently they do not have enough Christmas trees to hold them. She said they plan to decorate the trees with different themes and have them on display on November 10.

The Giving Tree is accepting Christmas tree and decorations through October 31. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.