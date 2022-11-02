Zayana has completed her journey to her new home in New Zealand. (Photo Courtesy/Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tiger born at the Topeka Zoo landed in her new home more than 7,000 miles and an ocean away on Wednesday.

The Topeka Zoo said that Zayana has now been welcomed into the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand. She was sent there to take part in an international breeding and advocacy program. She has been paired with another Sumatran tiger named Ramah, who originally hails from the Oklahoma City Zoo, to help conservation efforts for the endangered species.

The Auckland Zoo said that Zayana’s arrival includes a required 30-day quarantine period before she can be introduced to her new habitat.

“These two young cats bring valuable new genetics to enhance and sustain the Australasian region’s population,” said Auckland’s Curator of Mammals, Warren Spencer. “With fewer than 400 of these extraordinary tigers remaining in Sumatra, Ramah and Zayana (and we hope their future offspring!) will play a vital role as advocates for their wild cousins and inspire our visitors to join us in helping to conserve them in the wild.”

An international transfer is not the same as a domestic transfer as it requires extensive planning and complex logistics between the participating zoos and other authorities, according to the Topeka Zoo. Zayana’s transfer began planning nearly three years ago, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic delaying part of the process.

“We are thrilled to be participating in an international effort to help save tigers across the world,” said Shanna Simpson, Animal Curator. “The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has an extremely successful Sumatran Tiger program and sending Zayana to such a renowned Zoo as Auckland is an honor.”

Zayana was born at the Topeka Zoo on Oct. 15, 2018 to parents Jingga and Sanjiv. She was born alongside three brothers in 2018 and is known as the feistiest of the group, according to the Topeka Zoo. She is also known for being playful and active, often jumping off walls and furniture in her habitat.