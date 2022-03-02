TOPEKA (KSNT) – Interim Topeka City Manager Bill Cochran is expected to announce the new Topeka Fire Chief at 10 a.m. Wednesday outside the Topeka Fire Department’s Admin Building located at 324 SE Jefferson St.

Former Topeka Fire Department Chief Craig Duke announced his plans to retire on Dec. 29, 2021.

Duke had originally planned to retire on April 1, but announced on Feb. 22, that his retirement would be moved up to March 4.

Duke was the former deputy fire chief of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County in Kansas City, Kansas.

Duke started in Topeka on March 20, 2017, and earned $125,000 annually.