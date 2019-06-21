Block party held to celebrate Gary Woodland’s U.S Open win

The Greater Topeka Partnership and the Topeka Community hosted a block party to celebrate Gary Woodland’s U.S Open win on July 2.

Woodland, who was in attendance, won the U.S Open on June 16 and is a native Topekan.

Woodland addressed the crowd during the party and shared how appreciative he was for the celebration.

LIVE: Gary Woodland speaks at downtown Topeka block party after winning the U.S. Open. Posted by KSNT News on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The party took place in downtown Topeka on the 700 block of Kansas Ave from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and featured live music, food, activities, and speakers.

During the festivities, Mayor De La Isla named June 16 “Gary Woodland Day” in the City of Topeka.

Cody Foster, Chair of the Greater Topeka Partnership and co-founder of Advisors Excel, echoed the city’s pride at Woodland’s win.

“It’s hard to describe how big of an accomplishment Gary’s win is; he is the U.S. Open Champion. As someone that calls Topeka home, hearing him introduced Sunday ‘from Topeka, Kansas’ was so cool for our city.” Foster said. “Gary has never forgotten where he came from. I couldn’t have been prouder to see someone from Topeka have so much success.”

This event is free and all are welcome to join in the celebrations.