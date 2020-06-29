Topeka to resume utility disconnects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The City of Topeka announced Monday that its utility department will begin shutting off water next week to people with accounts in poor standing.

This announcement comes months after the city stated on March 17 it would not shut off water during the coronavirus pandemic, even if citizens were unable to pay.

Utility bills can be paid by calling 785-368-3111, online at topeka.org/payonline or at authorized US Bank locations. Customers that are having difficulty paying their bills can call 785-368-3111 to make payment arrangements.

Doorstep, Let’s Help, the Salvation Army and the city created the Water Share Program to help residents in need with their water utility bill. Contact one of the following agencies to request assistance.