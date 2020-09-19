Topeka tops charts as one of safest driving cities in the United States

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka residents have proven themselves as some of the safest drivers in the state, according to insurify.

The insurance agency compared the rate of residents with prior traffic violations and found Topeka has the lowest rates in Kansas, according to a news release.

“When people are considering relocating to a new city, the topic of safety is always a major concern,” says Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention and talent initiatives, GO Topeka. “The title ‘Safest Driving City in Kansas’ alone serves as a great selling point for many people struggling with the daily hassles of daily commutes.”

