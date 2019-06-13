Topeka Tower's new management looking to revitalize building

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - An iconic downtown Topeka building is looking to be a part of the downtown revitalization.

New management said the Topeka Tower's maintenance was neglected over the past few years. Office spaces have been left vacant after previous tenants moved out.

The Topeka Tower needs some upgrades. Right now only two of the five elevators work.

Along with catching up on maintenance, the management company that took over in January is looking to find tenants for empty space.

Vince Frye with Downtown Topeka Inc. said it's one of the most important and iconic buildings downtown.

"It's housed more office space than any building in Topeka," Frye said.

He said they recently studied whether Topeka can sustain businesses moving downtown to buildings like the Topeka Tower.

"The market study showed that over the next 10 years, downtown could support another 300 to 400 thousand square feet of office space," Frye said.

The management company said it plans to replace the broken elevators this summer.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.