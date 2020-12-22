Topeka toy store seeing boost in sales ahead of Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka toy store is seeing a big boost in sales ahead of Christmas. Staff at The Toy Store in Topeka said they started seeing a large surge in customers two weeks for Christmas.

Manager Ken Helsper said they are seeing an increase in online orders over last year. While retro toys like “Lite Brite” and “Etch a Sketch” were popular toys last Christmas, Helsper said the pandemic seems to have changed what people are buying this year.

“Puzzles have been a really big thing for people this year,” Helpser said. “When you are stuck at home and you really can’t go out and do things, puzzles make for a great home activity you can do with your families. Also a lot of our science and tech and education things have been a really big seller this year.”

Another big item is “Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza,” a popular card game. Helsper said they sold all of their last shipment in less than a week.

The Toy Store will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.