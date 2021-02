TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department have closed I-470 at Gage Blvd. due to a fatal crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed in the two vehicle accident.

Drivers are encourages to exit at Gage and go down 37th to return to the interstate. The accident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-470 just past Gage Boulevard. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.