Topeka traffic stop finds felon with gun & marijuana, sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County deputies found a felon with a gun and marijuana during a Tuesday morning traffic stop, according to the sheriff.

Christopher T. Parkhurst, 31, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of paraphernalia

Driving without a license and insurance

Deputies stopped Parkhurst’s car around 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Southeast Cedarwood Drive for a traffic violation. They said investigation at the scene led to them discovering Parkhurst was driving without a license, and had a gun and marijuana with him.

Deputies booked Parkhurst into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections without bond. The sheriff’s office said the incident is an active investigation.