Topeka traffic stop finds meth & burglary suspect, sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An east Topeka traffic stop yielded a burglary suspect, meth, stolen property and a weapon, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Salvador Parga Rodriguez, 26, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Possession of a weapon by a felon.

Possession of methamphetamine.

Burglary.

Possession of stolen property.

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a car Jan. 20 at 3:45 a.m. near Southeast Branner Street and 6th Street. They said the silver Mazda minivan matched the description of one involved in recent burglaries in the county. Damage on the car resembled that on the vehicle in security camera photos from the burglarized homes.

The deputy found narcotics, stolen property and a weapon inside the car and arrested Rodriguez. The passenger, Ana G. Acosta-Salas, 27, of Topeka, was also taken into custody on two bench warrants.

Rodriguez was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections without bond.