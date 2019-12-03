Topeka traffic stop finds meth, felon with gun, sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Monday afternoon traffic stop north of downtown Topeka found meth and a felon with a firearm, as well as stolen property and a man with a warrant for robbery, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff.

A deputy stopped a Mercury Sable around 4 p.m. near Southeast 3rd Street and I-70 for a registration violation. After identifying the driver and two passengers and an investigation at the scene, the deputy arrested everyone in the car.

Charges indicate the deputy found methamphetamine, marijuana and a gun with its identifying number scratched off in the car.

James R. McBride, 39, of Topeka, faces charges of:

Possession of methamphetamine.

Felon in possession of a firearm.

Defacing identification marks on a firearm.

Felony warrant for aggravated robbery.

Possession of stolen property.

Possession of marijuana.

Kimberly K. Baker, 50, of Topeka, faces charges of:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Possession of dug paraphernalia.

Jamye L. Douglas, 35, of Topeka, faces charges of:

Interfering with law enforcement.

Driving while license is revoked.

McBride’s bond has been set at $50,000 for the aggravated robbery charge, while no bond has been set for the new drug and firearm charges. Baker also has no bond set. Douglas’ bond has been set at $2,500.