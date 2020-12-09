Topeka trafficking shelter planned for 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Plans for a new Topeka non-profit shelter, ‘Project 2 Restore’ are underway after it was selected for mentorship by The Samaritan Women Institute of Shelter Care.

Once completed, the faith-based shelter home will offer safety, medical assistance, education and more for victims.

Last year, The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 92 trafficking cases in the state of Kansas.

Executive Director of Project 2 Restore Angela Boles said among the 15,000 sex trafficking victims across the U.S., only around 1,100 beds are currently available in restorative shelters.

“Having the privilege over the past 2-1/2 years to work alongside others that are committed to helping victims of trafficking, my eyes were opened to the complexity of needs in serving this population and the lack of homes or shelters in our area that are equipped for them. Our hope is to provide a faith-based restoration program to provide shelter, programs and counseling to help victims make a healthy transition away from their past.” Angela Boles, Executive Director

Although Project 2 Restore received a start-up scholarship from the Institute, the faith-based shelter home is actively seeking monetary donations even before a location is chosen.

Boles said their fundraising goal is $500,000, and they are aiming for an early 2022 completion date.

Donations to Project 2 Restore can be made online through Topeka Bible Church by clicking here and selecting the ‘2020 Christmas Project’ fund.