TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business hosted a New Year’s Eve celebration for those who are young at heart.

Sky Zone in Topeka wanted to have a fun New Year’s Eve for kids and parents in the area. Not all kids want to stay up to watch the ball drop at midnight, so Sky Zone hosted a balloon drop at noon Sunday so those who couldn’t stay up wouldn’t miss out on the fun. Along with a balloon drop, the business offered special deals and even a photo-op for families to enjoy the trampolines and celebrate the holiday.

Workers say this yearly celebration is important to give the kids something to look forward to.

“Every parent has their own plans for that night, so it’s always good to have the kids smile and laugh, but also give an environment where it’s not just the kids, where everyone’s included and it’s not just the parents on the sidelines,” Sky Zone team lead Christian Gomez said. “We want everyone on the field, enjoying the play, enjoying the fun.”

Gomez said this event is a nice way to get lots of people out and about, and maybe make new friends with the people they’re jumping with to take into the new year.