TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Kansas organizations are coming together to offer local residents free trees to replace an invasive species that has taken root in the area.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation reports that Evergy, Deep Roots KC and the Kansas Forest Service are set to give away 100 trees. This will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22 at the Gage Park Maintenance Compound at 4320 Southwest 10th St. in Topeka.

These trees are part of a buyback program and are being offered to locals to replace Callery pear trees located on their property, according to McLaughlin. The pear trees are considered to be invasive and spread aggressively in many states. It has many subspecies including the Bradford, Aristocrat and Cleveland Select.

To receive a free tree, you must register online by clicking here. You must also remove a Callery pear tree on your property and email a photo of the downed tree (with a person in the photo if possible) to hello@deeprootskc.org. You will then be able to claim your free tree on April 22.

The odd smelling pear tree originates from China and Vietnam and can cause many issues such as creating dense thickets that overwhelm native plants. The Bradford subspecies also has a bad tendency to break apart during windstorms and heavy snows. Many states are now offering buyback programs to help reduce the pear tree’s numbers.

Tree varieties available during this giveaway include the shadblow serviceberry, redbud, American smoketree, swamp white oak, bur or mossycup oak, fragrant sumac and bald cypress.