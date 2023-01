TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Tropics, the prestige Topeka football team, is making its way back to the field for a brand-new season.

They kick-off the season on Mar. 4 in Salina. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this morning at 10 for both individual games and season passes.

Also, click here to visit their website and get a look at the new merch they have for the year.