Topeka Tropics indoor football release schedule for upcoming season

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Tropics release an official schedule ahead of their first Champions Indoor Football league season.

“During the inaugural season, the Tropics will play six home games at the Stormont Vail

Events Center and will travel to four different states for a total of five away games,” General Manager Trevor Bowers said. The 11 game season will begin in mid-February and continue through June.

Topeka Tropics 2022 Schedule: Feb. 19, Kansas City @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center March 12, Topeka Tropics @ Omaha Beef, Ralston Arena March 19, Salina Liberty @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center April 2, Topeka Tropics @ Sioux City Bandits, Tyson Events Center April 9, Wichita Force @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center April 23, Wyoming Mustangs @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center April 30, Topeka Tropics @ Salina Liberty, Tony’s Pizza Events Center May 7, Omaha Beef @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center May 21, Dodge City Law @ Topeka Tropics, Stormont Vail Event Center May 28, Topeka Tropics @ Billings Outlaws, 1st Interstate Arena June 4, Topeka Troics @ Dodge City Law, United Wireless Arena



Times for each game are yet to be announced.