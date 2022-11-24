TOPEKA (KSNT) – People from all parts of the U.S. gathered on Thursday to run for something bigger than themselves.

More than 150 people gathered at Forbes Field in Topeka to compete in the Turkey Trot for Heroes. This annual 5k got people out early to honor first responders and veterans who served and are still serving.

People from across the state and even from as far as Georgia and Texas came to compete in a 5k, a mile family run, or the Wild Gobbler, a run with crossfit stations. This run not only honors veterans and first responders, but also gives them a helping hand.

“Sheepdog impact assistance is a nonprofit that benefits veterans and first responders and we do that by getting them off the couch right so all of the funds from this run will get them off the couch either on outdoor adventures disaster response missions or a warrior PATH program so I really want them to know by coming out here and supporting sheepdog they’re supporting their nation’s first responders and veterans,” Kacey Wiltz, race director, said.

If you want to join in on the fun, there’s always next year.