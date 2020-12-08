Topeka USD 501 to research possibility of year-round learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After a couple board members suggested the idea of year-round learning, the school board will create a new committee to do research on the topic.

The group will be formed in January and will consist of staff members, parents, and administrators. Richard Bonebrake was one of the members of the school board interested in year-round learning. He thinks it could help with students retaining their learning.

“Try to see what the potential is, what we might be able to do, of course we would need more funding,” Bonebrake said. “We’ve got the bricks and motor but the staff, personal, that would be a big thing.”

The district is just looking into the possibility of year-round learning at this time, KSNT news will update you if the district makes any decisions.