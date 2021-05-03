Topeka VA to make changes, take away emergency room in near future

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Veteran Affairs Medical Center could be making some changes in the near future. The biggest change would be that they will no longer have an emergency room.

Right now the emergency room is open 24/7. The changes aren’t expected until 2022 and 2023. It has caused one community member to create a petition online to try and stop the process. It now has almost 200 signatures.

“There is a lot of veterans that go to Topeka,” Alex Kieffaber, the creator of the petition said. ” Even way out in Northeast Kansas and Southeast Kansas. We just don’t think it would be beneficial if the only options are Leavenworth and Wichita.”

VA officials said they aren’t sure if the petition will help since a lot of the decisions are made at the national level. President Biden’s VA Secretary was in Topeka last month reviewing the situation. He wants to make sure veterans can get the services they need even in the emergency room.

The Topeka VA said urgent care would still be provided if the emergency room is removed. A final decision is expected by the end of the year.