Topeka VA’s emergency department staying open

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The emergency department at the Topeka VA is staying open.

Several months ago, officials at the VA were debating turning the department into an urgent care, prompting protests from local veterans and supporters who were against the idea.

Officials announced Friday they’ve decided not to make any changes.

The newly renovated department will continue to provide emergency care to veterans who visit.

A ribbon-cutting is happening at the VA’s medical center Monday, August 9 at 11 a.m. to show the public the new space.

Go to the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center’s emergency room entrance at 2200 SW Gage in Topeka.