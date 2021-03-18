Topeka Vendors Market acquires downtown Capital-Journal building for plans including sports bar, laser tag & food market

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Vendors Market has acquired the Topeka Capital-Journal newspaper’s former building, as well as the former Topeka Transfer and Storage building for entertainment projects for the downtown area.
Owners Todd and Nicolle Konkel made the announcement Thursday morning and sent KSNT News a video by Create/Uplift that showcases their new building buys.
“The adapted reuse project’s first phase consists of six historical buildings covering 100,000 square feet,” Todd Konkel said. “I was attracted to the buildings because of their history and the overall condition and unique feel to the buildings.”
Konkel said the Transfer and Storage building will house plans including a distillery, an indoor food truck court, a fitness room and a music and event venue. The Capital-Journal’s building will get additional features of its own.
“It is three floors with a really interesting warehouse section as well as 120,000 square feet in total. In the warehouse building, we are looking at a spot for food and drink on the mezzanine and then pickleball courts, cornhole setups, and possibly a sand volleyball court. We like the idea of a downtown food market on the main floor, and I have someone who has expressed interest in an area for laser tag and possibly a sports bar with pool tables and whatnot on the lower level. We are actively looking for entrepreneurs who see the vision and might want to be part of the project.”Todd Konkel, Topeka Vendors Market