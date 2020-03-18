Topeka venue working with events to comply with CDC guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines against large gatherings have events canceling all over Kansas. The CDC suggests groups of 50 people or more in the next eight weeks.

The Brownstone, a wedding and events venue in Topeka, told KSNT News they are working with clients to comply with the CDC guidelines. Managing Director Abbey Brown said they have been on the phone over the past two days laying out the options for events.

“We could continue with the event but limit the guest size to under 50,” Brown said. “We thankfully, in this world of technology, have the ability to live stream events, hold smaller ceremonies with receptions at a later date.”

Brown said they are also working with other vendors in the events industry because so much of that work is connected.

It’s a trickle down effect,” said Brown. “When we move the date for the venue, it affects photographers, DJs, florists. It affects the entire industry so working together with those vendors and promoting those vendors is really key right now.”

Brown said they put a priority on trying to reschedule events instead of cancel them, but those are conversations that are happening. She said it’s difficult because they will be trying to fit a normal eight month events season in to a late summer and fall calendar.