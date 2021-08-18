Lawrence man arrested by Veterans Affairs Police for making threats over the phone

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An unarmed individual was taken into custody by VA Police after he made threats over the phone, the Topeka Veteran Affairs Medical Center announced Wednesday.

According to a statement from the hospital, a patient was on the phone with the Behavioral Health Provider when he made threats he “wanted to die by cop.” The patient told the provider he was going to “come to Topeka and take out as many people he could before the Police could take him down.”

The patient told the provider he didn’t have enough gas to make it to Topeka but would drive as far as he could to carry out his plan. The VA Police Chief and the Lawrence CBOC requested extra patrols around his home.

The patient faces charges for a previous assault on a police officer that happened in May of this year. Additional security procedures have been put in place at the VA.

“We are all in a stressful time right now with the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” said Joseph Burks with the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.

Burks went on to encourage any veterans in crisis to contact the facility and seek help.