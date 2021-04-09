Topeka veteran opens up health and wellness business

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new Topeka business is working to bring other like-minded businesses together to provide the community with alternative health and wellness options.

Empower Life held their grand opening Friday morning. The vision for the new business is for practitioners, wellness providers, educators, and many more to all be in one location and in one building.

Some of the services offered at her business include:

Red light therapy

Massages

Yoga

Personal fitness training

Danyle Strauss came up with the idea nearly two years ago and now her dream has come to life. She drew her ideas and inspiration from her own health, background and passion for health and wellness. Strauss is also a Navy Veteran who served for two years as a heavy equipment operator.

“It’s a community,” said Strauss “It’s a space for the community to come together. Practitioners, providers, educators. This is where they can be. In a safe space and do their thing.”

Strauss hopes to one day expand ‘Empower Life’ with additional health services as well as childcare.

