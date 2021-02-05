Topeka veteran to propose turning Menninger clock tower to veteran’s home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local veteran is hoping to save a Topeka landmark from demolition.

The owners of Menninger Tower in Topeka announced since they haven’t been able to find someone to buy the tower, they are looking into getting permits to demolish the tower.

Sammy Williams is a Topeka veteran who plans to bring a proposal to the city council members. He hopes to convince them to get the property and turn it into a home for veterans. Williams said he wants to fundraise to convert the Menninger Tower property into a place for homeless veterans to go. He wants the building to be for veterans who don’t want to work with government entities but still need to get medical treatments.

He said he doesn’t want the building to go to waste.

“I figured, we could save that clock tower,” Williams said. “We can keep it for other generations to enjoy as well as keeping your veterans safe and warm.”

He plans to propose his idea at the Topeka City Council meeting on Tuesday.