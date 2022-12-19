TOPEKA (KSNT) – In West Topeka, you’ll find Midwest Float, a veteran-run business that takes a unique approach to helping its clients find peace of mind.

The founder, a veteran himself, started the business when he was looking for solutions to his anxiety and depression. He experienced the benefits of floating, which helped him focus on relaxation, pain relief and mental clarity.

With the lack of floating options in the area, he wanted to bring that experience to others in the community.

“We’ve kinda made this our life work of finding other alternative things to help veterans that’s not necessarily medication,” Midwest Float Founder and Owner Casey Campbell said. “There’s a time and place for that. This is just another extra service to help them along their journey.”

Veterans, police, nurses and other service providers receive a discount for their float sessions. Starting in January, veterans can float for free on the 11th of every month.