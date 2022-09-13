TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is setting aside $50,000 to go towards an alcohol-drug program fund to help local veterans.

The veteran’s treatment court is committed to finding a treatment-based alternative for veterans in the hopes that they stay out of jail. One in five veterans across America suffer with substance abuse issues, a big cause is post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

David Tinsley, service officer with VFW Post #1650, heard rumors about a veterans treatment court starting years ago, but is happy to see it finally coming together.

“They witnessed violent acts, horrible acts, they’ve partaken in them,” Tinsley said. “That’s not what people do normally, that want to live a long life and a good life. So, they’ve subjected to that kind of stuff, and they all come out feeling differently.”

This program will help veterans get the help they need and get paired up with a veteran mentor who can best relate to them.

“VFW stands together for veterans,” said Art Brennan, VFW Philip Billard Post #1650 Chaplain. “And so, I’m here to serve and bring that to the point.”

The veteran’s treatment court will be a voluntary program that start on Veteran’s Day this year.