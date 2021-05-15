Topeka VFW ‘rocking out’ to raise money for Veterans Relief Fund

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Philip Billard VFW Post #1650 in Topeka was packed Saturday night. The post threw its first-ever “Topeka Veterans Rock’n for Relief” fundraiser.

The post held the event to raise money for the Topeka Veterans Relief Fund. Finance Officer Michael Slusser said the fund gives out around $3,000 each year.

“Whether it’s an electric bill,” Slusser said. “Whether it’s needing some groceries or something more substantial for funeral arrangements or anything like that.”

The event was planned as an outdoor concert. However, Slusser said they moved indoors due to fear it might rain. The “Rock’n for Relief” event featured good food, drinks, and live music.

Topeka rock band Departure lit up the VFW stage for the Saturday event. Lead singer Amber Linderman said taking part in the fundraiser was an easy decision.

“They’ve defended our country and fought for our rights and so we want to give back to them,” Linderman said. “We want to say thank you.”

If you missed out Saturday night, do not fret. Slusser said they are hoping to hold another concert event later this year.