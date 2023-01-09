TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is National Law Enforcement Day, and a group of Topeka volunteers is showing its support all day and night.

The group is holding a 24-hour meal donation providing law enforcement a free meal any time of the day. Volunteers have been handing them out since midnight, and they will be out until midnight tonight.

“The officers, sometimes when you’re out there working in the streets, sometimes you lose track, of how much you’re appreciated. And this is an opportunity for the citizens to show their appreciation for law enforcement,” says Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee Chairman John Sidwell.

This is the third annual meal handout the committee has provided.