TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local volunteers are using a day that most people take off to give back to the community.

Every year volunteers gather at the Harvesters headquarters in Topeka and help collect soup donations for their drive-through soup drive. This donation collects around 300 soup cans every year. Drivers just had to drive by and drop off their donations in a bin, and they could be on their way.

“This day is in honor of Dr. King and his legacy, and he really had this dream for a beloved community,” said Amy Pinger. “One that supports each other, one that fights for systemic change and food insecurity is one of those things where if we come together as a community, we can really make a change for our neighbors.”

Other than soup drives, volunteers were accepting other donations and even making homemade cards to leave in gift baskets being donated.