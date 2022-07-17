TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka Walmart had to temporarily close after a water main break caused a flood at the store.

On Friday, the Walmart on Wanamaker Road and 17th Street had water pouring into the parking lot and inside the store.

Topeka resident Elaine Sellfors and her daughter were shopping during the time of the incident.

“As we were shopping, some guys came up to us and had us leave the building, said there was an emergency. My daughter started freaking out, we started to walk out of the store, and by the bathrooms there was a big pool of water,” Sellfors said. “When we went outside, there was gushing water everywhere, and a big hole in the ground like a geyser. It was crazy.”

A spokesperson for Walmart told 27 News that the store had to evacuate customers around 5 p.m. and the store stayed close until the following day.

The concrete outside the store is still undergoing repairs.

