TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s latest social media sensation has arrived and it’s mostly thanks to a stop sign pole at a local Walmart.

Photos began surfacing on Facebook on Dec. 24 of a vehicle stuck on a pole at the Walmart Supercenter located at 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd. While the vehicle was eventually removed, another vehicle ended up in the same situation on Dec. 26 on the same pole as the first vehicle. It was also removed from the scene, with the pole appearing to show signs of damage.

Photo of the crash on Dec. 26. (Photo Courtesy/Matthew Self)

In the aftermath of the crashes, numerous photos and memes have surfaced on social media depicting both crashes in a comedic light. One entrepreneur has begun selling merchandise of the incident online.

KSNT 27 News has reached out to Walmart and the Topeka Police Department for more information on these crash incidents and to find out what’s being done about the situation.

