TOPEKA (KSNT) – A few local organizations partnered with Walmart today to make some children’s Christmas wishes come true.

The 20/30 Club of Topeka held its annual kid’s Christmas shopping event. Local children were given $150 to spend in any way they want in the store.

“It was a really cool experience,” member Patrick Stinson said. “They get to just shop and buy whatever they want, so it was really fun just watching them shop and be kids.”

While some kids bought their presents, others were seen selflessly shopping for others.

“Their eyes are wide open, and I ask them what they want, and they don’t hesitate,” Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said. “But you know the thing that’s also very nice? They talk about the things they’re going to buy for others in their family, so they don’t just buy for themselves. So, to hear that really brings back what this season’s supposed to be about.”

Padilla, and other coordinators, say they enjoy watching this shopping spree unfold and seeing the community come together.

“It’s one of my favorite days of the year,” Chad Logan with the 20/30 Club said. “I have two little kiddos at home. Getting to come here and spend a day helping some kids out that didn’t have a lot for their Christmas season, and all of a sudden, now they get to have a happy Christmas like every other kid should, it’s one of my favorite days of the year.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Topeka participated in the event along with KVC Kansas, The Kansas CASA Association, and the Family Service & Guidance Center.