TOPEKA (KSNT) – A water main break is causing some traffic disruptions in central Topeka.

Workers are repairing a broken water main at the intersection of Southwest 17th Street and South Kansas Avenue. The break was initially reported around three weeks ago, according to the city.

Ryan Woolaway is the section manager for water distribution with the City of Topeka Utilities Department. He said they expect the repair to take two to three weeks to finish. They know it is in a high-volume traffic area, so crews want to get in and out as quickly as possible. As of now, the area between South Kansas Avenue and Southeast Quincy Street is the only part blocked off.

“Normally, our mains don’t run down the center of the street,” Woolaway said. “It’s usually on one side or the other so we can have more lanes open. But, given this location, we have to shut it down for safety. But, like I said, we will try to have it open as soon as possible.”

He said summer is the busiest time for water main breaks because the lack of moisture and extreme heat causes the ground to shift. Alternate routes are in place for drivers. If you think a water main is broken near you, report it to the city by calling 785-368-3111.