Topeka water main break shuts down Curtis State Office Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Some government employees are going home for the day after a water main break left a state office building without water Monday morning in the capital city's downtown area.

A City of Topeka water main break shut down the Curtis State Office Building, and all departments inside are being sent home, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.

A KDHE spokeswoman said employees at the building located at 1000 SW Jackson St. could anticipate office operations returning to normal by tomorrow.