TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is warning residents a large water main break at the intersection of 10th Street and MacVicar will heavily affect traffic.

Macvicar is fully closed on the north side of the 10th & Macvicar intersection. Westbound 10th St will also be closed. Eastbound 10th will continue to run.

The city estimated repairs could take one to two weeks.

Another water main break in the 500 block of S.E. Monroe, just north of 6th Street has closed the far left lane of S.E. Monroe.

The Shawnee County parking lot, located in the N.E. corner has also been affected.

The city is estimating this water main break could take two to three weeks.