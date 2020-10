TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A large water main break early Friday morning, Oct. 16, may take two weeks to repair.

Twelfth Street will be closed from SW Topeka Blvd. to SW Tyler Street. SW Tyler Street will be closed between SW 12th Street and SW Huntoon Street.

The City of Topeka traffic engineer Kristina Erickson is asking commuters to find an alternate route for about two weeks as the roadway surface is repaired.