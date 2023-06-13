TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s newest apartment complex is officially open after a ribbon cutting earlier today.

Wheatfield Village in southwest Topeka is officially open after nearly two years of construction. The new apartments feature a full gym, a heated pool year-round and a billiard’s lounge.

The apartments are surrounded by new restaurants and is located near B&B Theatres.

“We take really good care of our residents here, I think that’s really great to have in a community, especially one like this that is so high,” Amy Watkins, Wheatfield Village leasing agent, said. “It’s a great area to live in, it’s a great amenities space, compared to other places in Topeka, for price range you really get your bang for your buck here.”

Another Wheatfield’s spokesman says that they’re currently at 55% capacity.