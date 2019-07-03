Topeka welcomes home Gary Woodland with block party after U.S. Open win

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership hosted a block party Tuesday night to celebrate Topeka native Gary Woodland’s recent U.S. Open Championship win.

“It’s just a great way for us to celebrate him, his win and his family,” said Director of Events for the Greater Topeka Partnership Rosa Cavazos. “For the community to come together and just kind of rally around the celebration, it’s really big. I mean, it’s just a big deal for Topeka in general.”

The block party had everything from food, music and even a performance from the Shawnee Heights dance and cheer team.

One local artist even painted a portrait of Woodland to commemorate his win.

Jordan E. Brooks holds a portrait he painted of Gary Woodland.

“It’s from a photo where I think he was focusing on a put,” said artist Jordan E. Brooks. “I tried to use the colors as just this background where he graduated from Shawnee Heights and just try to have fun with the composition a little bit.”

President of the Topeka Junior Golf Association Jared Goehring said Woodland’s accomplishments are a huge inspiration to all of the young golfers in Topeka.

“It’s very inspirational to these little kids,” said Goehring. “You know, it’s really good for the game of golf. It’s really good for the city of Topeka. Junior golf is on the rise in topeka because of Gary Woodland.”​

Woodland took the stage to address the community and thank them for all their support. ​

Woodland also received a key to the city from Mayor De La Isla where she also proclaimed June 16, 2019 as Gary Woodland Day.