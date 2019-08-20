Classes resume after Topeka West High put on ‘secure campus’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka West High School has been taken off of secure campus as Topeka Police are speaking with individuals involved in the actions leading up to the event.

“There was an external threat which out of extra caution we put Topeka West on secure campus,” said Misty Kruger, Director of Communications for Topeka Public Schools. “TPD and TPS Police worked the case and were able to make contact with an individual. Once contact was made, the secure campus was lifted and classes resumed as normal.”

Topeka Police Lieutenant Beightel said no arrests have been made at this time. They are interviewing all parties involved in this incident and are not looking for any other subjects.

A spokeswoman for Topeka Public Schools says Topeka West was put into “secure campus” at around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday because of a “community matter.”

Students and faculty could move around the campus but there was an extra police presence. The spokeswoman wouldn’t elaborate on what the “community matter” was.

This story is still developing and KSNT will provide more information as it is given.