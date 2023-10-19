TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka West High School announced it would be closed Thursday due to a water main break.

At 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Topeka West High School announced on Facebook that a waterline break had occurred and that repairs were expected to be completed by Thursday morning.

At 6:21 a.m. on Thursday, the school announced it would be closed for students at Topeka West. School is planned to resume on Friday.

“While repairs are close to completion, it’s not expected to be completed in time for the arrival of students,” Topeka West High School said on Facebook.

Students can still attend the district college and career fair. School will still be in session for other students in the Topeka Public Schools, according to the announcement.

