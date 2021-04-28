Topeka West High School holding outdoor prom on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West High School will be holding an outdoor prom on Saturday. This will be the first prom in the Topeka Public Schools district since the pandemic began last year.

Topeka West has decided to combine its prom and post-prom activities into one event. The courtyards on the campus will be broken up into 10 activities. These will include a tent with a dance floor, food tent, casino area, and other activities.

Principal Colin Cathey said he asked organizers to come up with an event that could not be canceled.

“Regardless of what COVID looked like at that point in time, I said we want to be outdoors,” Cathey. “We want to be able to ensure that the senior class doesn’t miss an opportunity to have a prom-like event.”

Students will be broken up into groups of 25. Only Juniors and Seniors will be allowed inside. This means no underclassmen or out-of-school guests. Masks and temperature checks will be required.

Topeka West prom will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Both Topeka High School and Highland Park High School will be holding outdoor proms on May 15. Topeka High School’s prom will be held at the Topeka Zoo and Highland Park will have prom at the Evergy Plaza.