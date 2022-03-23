TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka West High School alumna’s legacy will live on, even after her death.

Angie Barry became a member of the T-West Athletic Hall of Fame, and an All-American when she ran cross country for K-State. Barry passed away in February 2021 from COVID-19.

Close friends and family formed a memorial scholarship committee to help Topeka West students prepare for the next phase of their lives. It will provide about $1,000 dollars for each Topeka West student who earns the scholarship. Barry’s older brother says that honoring her memory and helping the next generation means a lot to him.

“It’s a great honor for Angie and a great honor for her daughter Misty and for the family in general,” Tony Barry said. “It’s really nice that both Topeka West as well as her friends have taken up championing her cause, to remember her and her legacy as a student-athlete and runner at Topeka West.”

There will also be an “Angie Barry 5-K Walk and Run.” It will be held on June 4 at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka. All proceeds will go toward the scholarship fund. To find out more about the race, go here.