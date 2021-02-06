Topeka West teacher surprises students as Andy Reid doppelgänger

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Eric Childs has taught German at Topeka West High School for eight years.

Since adjusting to virtual learning, he has found keeping his students engaged to be a challenge.

“Not being in person with the kids and not being able to rely on your personality as much to garner those relationships,” Childs said.

As a devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan, ecstatic for the Super Bowl game on Sunday, he came up with an idea.

“My kids kept saying, ‘Dad, you look like him, you look a lot like him,'” Childs said in regards to his resemblance to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “My son-in-law especially kept saying, ‘Yeah, even the way you talk with your hands.’ Then, I got to thinking. I didn’t see it at first.”

He decided to suit up and transform himself into Reid.

“Normally I wear a goatee, so I shaved the goatee and then it was like, ‘Yeah, I can see it,'” Reid said.

Childs surprised his high school students, some completely falling for it and others not so much.

“Some kids say, ‘Well, that’s the best thing I’ve seen all day,'” Reid said. “Some guy told me my mustache was not nearly bushy enough to… pull off Andy Reid.”

Regardless, Childs was able to grab his students attention and give them something to remember.

“It’s a little bit of a stretch, Andy Reid and German, that connection’s a little difficult to make sometimes, but it was the Super Bowl so it seemed like the right time to try it,” Childs said.

Hey, maybe he’ll even find a new side gig.

“Brother Reid, if you’re looking for a doppelgänger, that’s a German word, by the way, look me up, I’m your man,” Childs said with a laugh.

Unlike Reid, Childs will be spending his Super Bowl Sunday at his home with good food and family.